Non-league manager removed after three weeks and no competitive matches after starting with a playing squad of one!

Alfie Tate.

Tate wasn’t even given the chance to take charge of a competitive match before he was dismissed by the United Counties Division One club. Ryan Hunnings is favourite to be named as his successor.

Tate took charge of Stones after previous manager Mark Baines quit for personal reasons. He inherited a squad of just one player and is now frustrated he wasn’t given time to build a competitive squad.

Tate said: “I’m sure most will agree that three weeks is no time at all in football and with the club having retained only one player from last season’s squad, the rebuild was huge and was going to take time.

“We brought in a variety of more experienced lads who had played and succeeded at this level, if not higher. As well as a number of younger lads who had proved they deserved an opportunity and held their own in the few friendlies we had.

“I’m disappointed to be leaving with the lack of time I was given, but I wish the club and the new manager all the best for the season.”

Stones played three matches under Tate. A 9-0 defeat against higher level Stamford in the Jeremy Biggs memorial match was followed by a 3-2 pre-season success at Burton Park Wanderers before Stones lost 3-1 at home to Peterborough League Premier Division side Stamford Bels at the weekend.