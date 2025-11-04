Nine-man Peterborough Sports beaten in Macclesfield, Spalding United draw their top-of-the-table clash, great comeback by March Town, but Blackstones battered

By Alan Swann
Published 4th Nov 2025, 22:40 GMT
Ashton Fox (right) was sent off playing for Peterborough Sports at Macclesfield. Photo Darren Wiles
Ashton Fox (right) was sent off playing for Peterborough Sports at Macclesfield. Photo Darren Wiles
Peterborough Sports failed in their bid to complete a hat-trick of National League North wins – after finishing their Tuesday night game at Macclesfield Town with nine.

The city side went down 3-1 to ‘The Silkmen’, but still managed to stay just above the relegation zone, even though three teams below them – Alfreton, Southport and Oxford City – all won.

Midfielder Sam McLintock fired Sports into a fifth minute lead in Cheshire. but they were put under heavy pressure towards the end of the first-half with the hosts levelling through D'Mani Bughail-Mellor in the second minute of added time.

In-form Luca Miller saw a decent chance saved just before Macclesfield took the lead with a far post header from Danny Elliott on 64 minutes. Miller again came close, but a second yellow card for Sports centre-back Ashton Fox six minutes from time killed any momentum. Substitute Mark Jones was then also dismissed and the home side sealed the win two minutes into added time through Paul Dawson.

Sports travel to ninth-placed Spennymoor on Saturday (November 8).

Sports: Crook, Powell, Fox, Oakley, Stewart, McLintock (sub Williams, 53 mins), Straughan-Brown (sub Cadogan, 65 mins), Jarvis (sub Jones, 68 mins), Felix, Miller, Beresford (sub Coulthirst, 65 mins). Unused subs: Cavallo, Booth, Edwards.

Elsewhere Spalding United moved two points clear at the top of the Southern Premier Division Central, even though they were held to a 1-1 home draw by third-placed Quorn. Alfie Bendle had shot Spalding into and early lead, but the third-placed visitors drew level before the break. Second-placed Harborough Town have two games in hand on Spalding.

Blackstones were crushed 6-1 in a United Counties Premier Division North match at Grantham Town, but March Town came from 2-0 down to win 3-2 at Newmarket Town in the Cambs Invitation Cup. Rio Henson, Toby Allen and Ben Tait scored for ‘The Hares.’

