New signings shine for Peterborough Sports, Yaxley unveil a 125th anniversary kit, FC Peterborough's pride in community club reputation
It was the perfect response to an 8-1 drubbing at the hands of Posh in their previous outing.
Sports again fielded six trialists in their matchday squad and one of them opened the scoring at St Ives in the third minute. Aussie midfielder Cavallo and former Posh striker Coulthirst added goals before the break.
Coulthirst claimed his second goal midway through the second-half before late goals from Miller and Sam Straughan-Brown were followed by a last-gasp consolation strike from the hosts.
Sports are next in action at home to National League Boston United on Saturday. The city club have added a friendly game to their pre-season schedule, at neighbours Stamford AFC on Saturday, August 2.
NON-LEAGUE ROUND-UP
Bourne Town beat Harrowby United 1-0 in a friendly at the Abbey Lawn last weekend. They host Posh Under 21s on Tuesday (7.30pm) before travelling to Lincoln United for another friendly on Saturday.
Spalding drew 1-1 at Hemel Hempstead in their latest Saturday friendly. Centre-forward Bart Cybulski gave ‘The Tulips’ an early lead, but the home side equalised before the break from the penalty spot. Spalding are away to Worksop Town on Saturday in another friendly clash.
Stamford AFC lost 1-0 at St Neots Town in a rain-lashed friendly on Saturday. A own goal won the day for the home side after the match was switched from grass to an artificial surface at half-time because of waterlogging.
Stamford are at Lincoln United for a Tuesday Lincs County Cup tie. ‘The Daniels’ host Wellingborough Town in a friendly on Saturday.
Deeping Rangers have claimed a second successive South Kesteven Cup Final success. Goals from Byron Adiado and Oleksandr Muzychuk enabled Deeping to come from behind to pip United Counties League rivals Harrowby United 2-1 at the Haydon Whitham Stadium.
Brett Whaley’s team couldn’t make it two trophies in a handful day as they were beaten 2-0 at March in the annual BKD Trophy contest. The trophy is named after three March Under 18 players – Ben Whiteway, Karl Munton and Daniel Runacres – who passed away in a car crash on 2002. Man-of-the-match Rio Henson and Toby Allen scored for ‘The Hares.’
Yaxley went down 5-1 at home to Biggleswade in a home friendly last weekend which marked the first appearance of the club’s 125th anniversary playing strip.
The club have also produced an orange anniversary kit after securing a partnership with Adidas.
COMMUNITY CLUB
FC Peterborough are proud of their reputation as a community club. They recently hosted a ‘grill and chill’ event for local families at their Chestnut Avenue base with Peterborough City Council leader Dennis Jones among the guests.
The city club are also making great strides on the pitch. They warmed up for their tough Thurlow Division One North opener with a third straight friendly win against Huntingdon Town last weekend.
