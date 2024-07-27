Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Peterborough Sports have signed former Peterborough United Academy midfielder Will Van Lier and taken Doncaster Rovers striker Jack Goodman on loan.

Both were involved in the National League North side’s 2-1 friendly defeat at home to higher level Boston United at PIMS Park on Saturday. Dan Jarvis scored for Sports in between two goals for Tony Weston.

The United Counties League season kicked off on Saturday and Division One side Blackstones, who beat Sandiacre Town 2-0 with first-half goals from Scott Waumsley and Nathan Rudman and Premier Division South outfit March Town, who won 2-1 at Easington Sports, were the locals to pick up three points. March came from behind with goals from Jack Withers and Sam Green.

Bourne Town’s first Premier Division game for 14 years ended in disappointment as AFC Mansfield ran out 2-1 winners in front of a decent Abbey Lawn crowd of 347. Zac Allen had equalised for Bourne just before the break.

Recent Peterborough Sports signing Will Van Lier (blue), Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com

Deeping Rangers and Yaxley took the lead in their Premier Division away games, but crashed to 6-1 and 5-1 defeats respectively at KImberley Miners Welfare and Newport Pagnell respectively. Wisbech Town were beaten by a superb free kick strike at home to Lincoln United.

The Thurlow Nunn Division One North season also started on Saturday with Holbeach United running out 3-0 winners at Needham Market Reserves with goals from Jordan Keeble, Ryan Cook and Kyle Compton. FC Peterborough won 2-1 at AFC Sudbury Reserves, while a last-gasp goal from Brenden Parker salvaged a 3-3 home draw for Pinchbeck United against Wivenhoe.

Whittlesey Athletic and FC Parson Drove were both beaten.

See bottom of the page for midweek fixtures.

Recent Peterborough Sports signing Will Van Lier (blue), Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com

RESULTS

United Counties League

Premier Division North: Bourne Town 1 (Allen), AFC Mansfield 2; Kimberley Miners Welfare 6, Deeping Rangers 1 (Mulready); Wisbech Town 0, Lincoln United 1.

Premier Division South: Easington Sports 1, March Town 2 (Withers, Green); Newport Pagnell 5, Yaxley 1 (Pilbeam).

Division One: Blackstones 2 (Waumsley, Rudman), Sandiacre Town 0.

Thurlow Nunn League

Division One North: AFC Sudbury Res 1, FC Peterborough 2; FC Parson Drove 2, Dussindale & Hellesdon 3; Haverhill Borough 3, Whittlesey Athletic 0; Needham Market Res 0, Holbeach United 3 (Keeble, Cook, Compton); Pinchbeck United 3 (Parker, Howlett, Tate), Wivenhoe 3.

FIXTURESTuesday July 30

UCL

Premier Division North: Bourne Town v Wisbech Town.

Premier Division South: March Town v Godmanchester, Yaxley v Eynesbury Rovers.

Thurlow Nunn League

Division One North: Swaffham Town v Holbeach United,

Wednesday, July 31

Thurlow Nunn League