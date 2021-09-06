New-look Netherton are not getting carried away despite toppling the table-toppers, Stilton and Uppingham close in on the leaders

Netherton goalkeeper Bartosz Berezowski thwarts Wittering Premiair striker Andrew Moss in Saturday’s Peterborough Premier Division game at the Grange. Photo: David Lowndes.

It was a resounding success as well as the city side romped to a 4-0 win which could have been even better, but for two first-half strikes that cannoned into the woodwork.

After the club’s decision not to seek promotion for the immediate future, Netherton are concentrating on bringing some of their own through the ranks, guided by old heads like Mark Baines and Dan Fountain. They will still be competitive though. “Saturday was a great result,” Netherton boss Jon Harrison enthused. “But in truth, if you look at our team sheets so far you’ll see we’ve had our problems with injuries, isolating players and holidays etc. We’ve just got on with it though. There’s no point moaning about it or making excuses. Saturday was the first time we’ve had a full squad and it showed. Hopefully that can continue and we can kick on and get up the league.

“We’re not setting any targets for this very young squad. We’ll see where we are at Christmas before setting ourselves a proper target.

“At the moment we’re just enjoying seeing the team starting to gel and the lads enjoying their football.”

Andrew Irvine, Fountain, Louie Venni and Zack Fisher scored the Netherton goals, while teenage goalkeeper Bartosz Berezowski kept a clean sheet after bravely battling through an early injury scare.

It was a second defeat of the season for Wittering who remain top of the table.

Netherton have a tough game at unbeaten Uppingham Town next Saturday (September 12). The Rutland outfit are third with 10 points from four matches after a 4-0 success against Leverington Sports. Rob Forster scored twice for the team that lifted the Peterborough Senior Cup last season.

Stilton United are second after a Taylor Hunter goal was enough to seal victory at Oakham United.

Stilton will go top of the table on Saturday if they beat Crowland at home as Wittering are without a fixture.

Top-flight sides Long Sutton Athletic and Stamford Lions were both beaten in Lincolnshire County Cup matches.

RESULTS Netherton 4 (Irvine, Fountain, Venni, Fisher), Wittering Premiair 0; Oakham 0, Stilton United (Hunter); Uppingham 4 (Forster 2, O’Berg, Thomnas), Leverington 0.