A new community football club in Peterborough has been set up with the intention of ‘uniting people from all walks of life under the banner of football.’

NXT GEN FC has been started by former members of FC Peterborough and celebrated their new life by hosting a fun day at Rock Park on Lincoln Road on Sunday (August 25) .

A crowd of over 500 people attended for an array of activities, games, street food stalls and a BBQ.

The club also hosted the first ever Joint Mosque Football Tournament in Peterborough- which brought together representatives from the city’s two largest mosques. The tournament ran over August 20 and 21, with each claiming a trophy across the two days.

NXT GEN FC Director Arslan Ali said: “NXT GEN FC was born out of a desire to create a football club that not only excels on the pitch but also embodies the values of community, inclusivity, and solidarity.

The founders’ vision was clear from the start: to establish a club that would be a force for good in Peterborough, uniting people from all walks of life under the banner of football.

"We want the club to stand as a testament to what can be achieved when passionate individuals come together with a shared vision.

"We promise to remain true to our roots, ensuring that football in Peterborough is not just a game, but a powerful force for community cohesion and development.

"Our motto is ‘Football for Everyone, Community Forever.’

Looking ahead, NXT GEN FC is determined to build on its early successes. With a strong commitment to community engagement, the club has a range of initiatives planned, all aimed at furthering its mission to unite and inspire through football.

The founders have made it clear that NXT GEN FC is not just about winning matches; it’s about making a lasting positive impact on the lives of those in Peterborough.

