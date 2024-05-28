New boss for relegated Netherton United plus possible promotions, relegations and voluntary demotions in the Peterborough League

New Netherton United manager Simon Flanz (left) with club chairman Wayne Wright.

​Simon Flanz has been appointed manager of Netherton United FC.

​The city side finished bottom of the Peterborough League Premier Division after a traumatic 2023-24 season and are expected to be in Division One when next season’s constitution is confirmed.

The PT have asked for a copy of the constitution, but have yet to receive a response. There is a copy of a proposed constitution circulating on social media.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Flanz led Warboys Town to a fifth-placed finish in the highly competitive top-flight last season and to the final of the Senior Cup.

He replaces Darren Fogg at Netherton who had replaced Daz Moody midway through last season.

Next season’s Premier Division is expected to include promoted clubs Chatteris Town, Deeping United and FC Peterborough Reserves as well as Stanground Cardea Sports, a club formed by the merger of neighbours Stanground Sports and Cardea.

The new club will be managed by Matt Robinson who has left a position at Bourne Town FC to take charge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another merged club Yaxley Reserves appear to have been placed in Division One. Peterborough City, who won Division One last season, have joined forces with Yaxley.

Netherton are thought to be the only relegated club, although Stamford Bels are understood to have requested a voluntary demotion.