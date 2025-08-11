Netherton United's triumphant return to the top-flight as reigning champions are beaten at home

Action from FC Peterborough Res (green) v Whittlesey Athletic.

Netherton United made a triumphant return to the Peterborough Premier Division by claiming three points from a trip to reigning champions Uppingham Town.

The city side were promoted back to the top-flight after one season in Division One and a solitary goal from Jordan Venters was enough to seal an opening day win in Rutland.

Stamford Bels romped away with the Division One title last season, but their return to the Premier Division was rather less successful as they went down 7-1 at Sawtry for whom Matthew Church scored four.

Other opening day winners were Whittlesey Athletic Reserves, Leverington Sports, Moulton Harrox, Eye Rangers and Ramsey Town.

Metehan Eskikoy hit a hat-trick in Whittlesey’s 3-2 win at FC Peterborough Reserves with Joe Halfhide and Youssef Mohamed replying for the city side.

Leverington were also 3-2 winners at home to Oakham United, while Declan Earth and Jacob Drew were on target for Harrox at Eye Rangers. Eye have changed their name from Peterborough Rangers after moving to Lindisfarne Road in the village. Dan Fountain scored their consolation goal.

Ramsey won 2-1 at Whaplode Drove Rovers, another promoted side.

In Division One the biggest winners were Stamford AFC Reserves and Yaxley who both recorded 5-1 victories against Park Farm Pumas and Stamford Lions respectively. Jake Walton scored twice for Stamford with Josh Pike bagging a hat-trick for Yaxley.

Last season’s Division Two champions Netherton United Reserves were beaten 4-1 at home by Ketton Sports Premiair, a new amalgamated club. Sam Stephens scored for the city side.

Crowland Town Reserves were also 4-1 winners against Warboys Town Reserves thanks to goals from Hayden Henderson, Daniel Leach, Troy Harrison and Martynas Vaiciulis.

There are a host of midweek games on Tuesday and Wednesday. Divisions Two to Four kick off on Thursday.

Saturday, August 16 fixtures Premier Division: Chatteris Town v Oakham United, Crowland Town v Warboys Town, Deeping Rangers Res v FC Peterborough Res, Sawtry v Moulton Harrox, Stamford Bels v Leverington Sports, Uppingham Town v Ramsey, Whaplode Drove Rovers v Netherton United, Whittlesey Athletic Reserves v Eye Rangers.