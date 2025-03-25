Netherton United Women topple league leaders in a semi-final and a perfect 10 for Deeping Rangers

Deeping Rangers Ladies celebrate 10 wins in 10 Cambs Division Two games. Photo Jason Richardson.

Netherton United Women have reached the final of the Lincs League Challenge Cup

The city side toppled South Division leaders Lincoln United Development 4-2 in a Sunday semi-final at the Grange and will now tackle second-placed Ruston Sports in the final in Grimsby in May. Netherton are currently third in the table in their first season in the competition.

Katie Steward scored twice for Netherton with Jess Perrin and Cassie Jenkins also on target. Jenkins struck direct from a 25-yard free kick. It was a fourth win in a row for Netherton who have scored 41 goals in those games!

Stamford AFC were beaten 3-0 at East Midlands Womens Premier Division leaders Sheffield FC. Cardea drew their Division One game 3-3 with Bugbrooke St Michaels. Amber Sharp, Georgie Elsom and Barbara Hargreaves scored for the city side.

Title favourites Deeping Rangers beat bottom club Netherton United Reserves 9-1 in Cambs Women’s Division Two. It’s 10 wins in 10 games for Deeping whose goals came from Yasmin Green (3), Harriet Coles (2), Hannah Murphy, Ali Stokoe and Jade Butler. There was also an own goal.

Girls United warmed up for the Under 18 League Cup final against title rivals Royston with a 5-0 win over Saffron Walden. Alanis Smith (2), Libby Scott, Kaya Penaluna and Ella Farrington scored. Just one point now separates the top three.

YOUTH LEAGUE

Crowland have only won one Under 16 Division One game all season, but they lifted the League Cup after a 2-1 win in the final over Wisbech St Mary at Yaxley FC.

Hayden Henderson and Isaac Baker scored the goals for Crowland with goalkeeper Chris Brooke names man of the match.

There was a shock in the Under 15 League Cup Final as Division One champions Deeping Rangers Claret went down 6-5 on penalties to divisional rivals Park Farm Pumas after a 1-1 draw. Deeping have won all 17 of their league games this season to establish a 20-point lead at the top.

The Under 18 League Cup Final result between Division One champions Ramsey Town and Whittlesey Athletic can be found on page 81.

Ramsey lost for just the second time in the league 1-0 at home to Nene Valley at the weekend to boost the city side’s chances of finishing second.