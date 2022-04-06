Netherton United Women are two points from a repeat title, Peterborough Northern Star seal a Junior Alliance title in style, Peterborough League round-up and a 15-goal triumph for the city’s best Sunday team

Trey West on the ball for West Raven against Enfield Dons. Photo: David Lowndes.

The city side extended their perfect record to 12 wins from 12 games last weekend with an 8-1 win over Histon. Top scorer Yasmin Green scored four with Megan Stickland, Emily Johnson, Jessica Farchica and Mollie Marshall also on target. Emma Pollard hit a hat-trick as second-placed Cardea won 4-0 at March.

There were mixed emotions for Netherton’s kids on Northants FA County Finals day. The girls beat AFC Rushden & Diamonds 1-0 in the under 12 final, but the boys lost the under 14 final to Santos Panthers.

Peterborough Northern Star clinched the Junior Alliance Under 13 Division Three title in stunning style with an 8-1 win at third-placed Phoenix. Sania Prochorova scored four goals with Jayden Brattan, Byron Favell, Cody Igoe and Oliver Hutson also netting.

Harry Woodward of West Raven lets fly in the game against Enfield Dons. Photo: David Lowndes.

Ramsey eased into second place in Peterborough League Division One with a 2-0 win over Whittlesey Athletic Reserves. The Rams are ahead of Deeping Rangers Reserves on goal difference after their 2-1 defeat at Wisbech Reserves for whom Dan Hempson scored twice.

Peterborough City closed the gap on Division Two leaders Netherton Reserves to five points after a 5-1 city derby win at Stanground Sports. Gavin Elliot, Thomas Lancaster, Ewan Morton, Chris Down and Jake Sansby scored for City.

Cardea Reserves secured runners-up spot in Division Three with a 4-0 win over Dreams as rivals Deeping United were losing 1-0 to champions Sawtry. Tom Rimes, Kieran Hart, Oliver Goymour & Julio Garrido scored the Cardea goals.

West Raven smashed Enfield Dons 15-1 in a Peterborough Sunday Morning League Cup tie last weekend, but both teams are through to the semi-finals. Trey West hit a hat-trick for the winners who are chasing a league and cup double. Lewis Archer (2), Tiago Dias (2), Daryn Whiteman (2), Jaydon Rippon (2), Harry Woodward, Joe Kelly, Josh Staggs and Dan Murray also scored.