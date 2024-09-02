Netherton United win FA Cup derby, Premier Division side quits, stellar signing for Rangers, top Junior Alliance club suspended

Action from Netherton United (red) v Whittlesey Athletic in the Women's FA Cup at the Grange. Photo David Lowndes.

​Netherton United claimed an upset win over Whittlesey Athletic in a qualifying round of the Women’s FA Cup at the Grange.

​The city side will play in the Lincs Womens League this season, which is a level below Eastern Region Division One outfit Whittlesey.

But Netherton have assembled a powerful squad and it showed as they eased to a 2-0 win on home ground.

Emma Searle opened the scoring in the first half after a fine run and shot from just inside the penalty area.



And Codie Seward wrapped up the win with a powerful shot into the top corner from 18 yards after the break.

Whittlesey were largely restricted to long shots which were comfortably dealt with by Netherton ‘keeper Lauren Millar.

P’BORO LEAGUE

FC Peterborough have hit the top of the Premier Division after a thrilling 6-4 win over Warboys Town. Jake Rayment and Leonardo Alves scored twice apiece with Cipriano Miranda and Liam Oliver-Smith also on target.



Whittlesey Athletic Reserves have moved into second place as a Jack Carter goal was enough to see off Chatteris.

There was a shock defeat for reigning champions Moulton Harrox who lost 2-1 at Deeping United who were a Division One side last season. Deeping had lost five of their previous six top-flight matches, but goals from Connor Breakell and Daryn Whiteman secured a famous win.

Stanground Cardea Sports lost for the first time this season, 1-0 at home to Uppingham Town, while Freddie Bedford and Ryan Pratt both scored twice for Ramsey in a 4-2 win at Holbeach United Reserves.

Tydd have pulled out of the league. They postponed their scheduled fixture last weekend after failing to raise a side.

In Division One Glinton & Northborough joined Stamford Bels on 18 points at the top of the table after a 5-0 win over Wisbech Town Reserves. James Ferris, Rhys Lenton, Matthew Jarvis, William Robinson and Luca Martignetti were the men on the mark.

Bels were otherwise engaged on Challenge Cup duty and were knocked out by First Division rivals Netherton United 5-4 on penalties after a 1-1 draw. Callum Willimont scored late for Bels to cancel out a Jamie Stephens strike and take the match to a shootout.

Lewis Baughan scored twice as Park Farm Pumas also made cup progress with a 4-2 win at Long Sutton Athletic.

Peterborough Rangers have landed a stellar signing in former Peterborough Sports star Josh Moreman. He scored twice on debut in a 3-2 Division One win against Eunice.

Netherton United Reserves were the big winners in Division Two, 11-2 over Stamford Bels Reserves with Adulai Balde hitting a hat-trick.

Bourne Town Reserves are currently top after a MIchael Hasler goal secured a 1-0 win at Hampton United Reserves.

JUNIOR CUP

Oliver Nosal hit six goals in a 13-0 first round win for the FC Peterborough Development squad at Moulton Chapel.

ICA Sports of Division Four beat Park Farm Pumas A of Division Three 7-4. Cameron Guest and Scott Westley both scored twice for ICA with Anthony Smyth grabbing a hat-trick for Park Farm.

Tom Randall and Nuno Marujo both hit trebles as Netherton United A won 10-1 at Leverington, while Charlie Bosett also celebrated a hat-trick for Stanground Cardea Reserves who won 5-2 at King’s Cliffe.

SUNDAY LEAGUE

The competition has been split into two divisions again for the 2024-25 season.

Opening day winners in Division One were Thorpe Wood Rangers, who triumphed 4-3 at champions CSKA Emneth, and Stanground Cardea Sports who thumped Glinton & Northborough 6-1.

Faisal Abdelnabi scored twice for Thorpe Wood and Kieran Hibbins was a hat-trick hero for Stanground Cardea.

FEEDER FC

Leading local junior club Feeder FC have been suspended by the Hunts FA who are investigating complaints about the club.

Feeder are no longer part of the Junior Alliance League. All players registered with Feeder teams have been allowed to transfer to other clubs

The Junior Alliance League kicks off next weekend as do the Peterborough & District Youth League and the Cambs Girls League.