Netherton United Under 18s into the final after a stormy battle with Yaxley at the Grange and management changes at Netherton’s Peterborough Premier Division side

Yaxley Under 18s manager Danny Clifton argues with referee Paul Gale and his assistants. Photo: David Lowndes.

The city side won 3-0 to book a final date against Stockton Town or Wakefield AFC at Gloucester City FC. The second semi-final is due to be played on Wednesday (June 16).

Trouble flared after Loui Catt has shot Netherton ahead in the 35th minute. Yaxley believed he should have been flagged offside and subsequent comments made by Yaxley boss Danny Clifton earned him a red card.

Arda Baki (serious foul play) and Luca Di Canio (foul and abusive language) also saw red for Yaxley who played the second half with nine men.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Netherton celebrate their second goal in the JPL National Under 18 semi-final at the Grange. Photo: David Lowndes.

Junior Ausgusto made it 2-0 to Netherton just before the break, but was also dismissed late on after throwing the ball at a Yaxley player.

Hayden Armiger completed the scoring for Netherton 15 minutes from time, but not before other disputes between scuffling players took place.

Yaxley had looked the better side before conceding the opening goal and losing their discipline.

The final will be a fitting farewell to the Netherton team as they are being disbanded at the end of the season with manager Simon Roberts stepping up to join Jon Harrison and Ryan Wood as the management team of the club’s first team in the Peterborough Premier Division.

Action from Netherton v Yaxley Under 18s at the Grange. Photo: David Lowndes.

** Ryan Ellwood scored twice as Deeping United won 2-0 at Sawtry in the semi-final of the Peterborough League’s Minor Cup Final.

Deeping will now take on Huntingdon Town Development in the final on Saturday, June 26 at Candy Street (10am).