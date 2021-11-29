Netherton United suffer a snowy end to a superb FA Women’s Cup run, Peterborough United women’s National League match abandoned
Netherton United’s history-making run in the FA Women’s Cup came to a snowy end at National League Long Eaton United yesterday (November 28).
The city stars were one of only two tier seven clubs to reach the second round, but they found a team from three levels above too strong.
It was 6-0 to the home side when the match was abandoned 10 minutes from time because of constant snowfall, but the result will stand.
Netherton had never reached the first round before. They reached the second round with a dramtic 3-2 win over higher level Knowle.
Long Eaton had beaten fellow National League side Peterborough United 4-0 in the previous round.
Posh also suffered an abandonment in their National Midlands Division One match at Boldmere St Michaels, but the bad weather might have saved them from defeat. The hosts were 4-2 ahead midway through the second-half when the match was halted.
Piper O’Neill had opened the scoring for Posh with a cracker. Jess Driscoll also scored for Posh who travel to second-placed Doncaster Belles on Sunday.