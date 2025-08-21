Netherton United left it late before returning to the top, while Stamford AFC and Long Sutton Athletic are also perfect

Stamford AFC Reserves before their Peterborough Division One win over Wittering. Photo Rob O'Brien.

Netherton United left it late before returning to the top of the Peterborough Premier Division on Wednesday night.

The city side were on home astroturf for the first time this season after three successive away wins, but it looked gloomy at the Grange when they fell 2-1 down midway through the second-half courtesy of an outstanding Matthew Brown goal.

But three goals in a 10 minute burst soon afterwards delivered a 4-2 win and a two-point lead at the top. Kyial West scored twice for Netherton.

Netherton had been knocked off the top 24 hours earlier by Moulton Harrox after their 1-0 home win over Leverington Sports, Declan Earth scored the only goal.

Action from Stamford AFC Reserves (red) v Wittering. Photo Rob O'Brien.

The only other unbeaten top-flight side is Sawtry who drew 1-1 at Chatteris last night. The only team without a point is Whaplode Drove Rovers who went down 4-2 at home to Whittlesey Athletic Reserves. Freddie Bedford hit a hat-trick for Ramsey Town in a 3-3 draw at FC Peterborough Reserves.

Stamford AFC Reserves made it 4 wins out of 4 in Division One with a hard-fought 1-0 success over Wittering who had also started the match with an unbeaten record. Tyrell Campbell-Smith scored the only goal 10 minutes before the break. It was his fourth goal in four games.

Ketton Sports Premiair are two points behind after Dean Giglio bagged a treble in a 5-0 win over Stamford Lions. ICA Sports lost their unbeaten record to a solitary 84th minute goal from Rob Crane at Crowland Town Reserves. Long Sutton Athletic made it three wins in three games with a 1-0 success at Bourne Town Reserves.

Glinton & Northborough collected their first point of the season with a 2-2 draw at Netherton United Reserves. Ricki Goodale (penalty) and Joseph Kelly scored for Netherton.