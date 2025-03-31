Netherton United are on the way back after a Super Saturday for the club and a Sunday double for Stanground Cardea Sports

Stanground Cardea Sports celebrate their Sunday Morning League Cup Final success.

Netherton United are on the way back.

The city club suffered a miserable campaign last season which ended in a shock relegation from the Peterborough League Premier Division.

But last weekend Netherton secured promotion back to the top flight with a 2-0 win over Whaplode Drove at ‘The Grange’ on the same day the club’s reserve team clinched the Division Two title with a 4-0 win at Stamford Bels Reserves.

Top scorer Kyial West netted both goals for the first team to take his tally for the season to 42 in just 18 appearances. West topped the First Division scoring charts with 67 goals in 29 outings last season when playing for Peterborough City, so he’s made it 109 goals in 47 games with three matches still to play!

Netherton are likely to finish runners-up to champions Stamford Bels, while Peterborough Rangers are coming with a late rattle to try and claim third place, which also a promotion slot. Rangers won 4-1 at Hampton United on Saturday with 16 year-old Cam Rankin scoring twice. JD Wisby and Alessandro Verde also scored for a team who played with 10 men for over half the game after a red card for Josh Gudgeon.

At Premier Division level there was a big twist in the title race ahead of next Saturday’s (April 5) clash between the two main contenders Uppingham Town and Crowland Town at Tods PIece.

Crowland lost 1-0 to a Kieran Hamilton goal at Leverington Sports and are now 11 points behind leaders Uppingham, albeit with four games in hand. It’s now three games without a win for Crowland straight after a run of 14 victories in a row. Uppingham kept the pressure on with an 8-4 win over FC Peterborough Reserves for whom Jake Rayment scored twice.

To complete a good day for Netherton the club’s A team won 5-1 at Elsea Park Eagles in Division Three with goals from Tom Randall (2), Tom Wales, Nuno Marujo and Iszaak Setchfield to maintain a creditable fifth place in the table.

Wittering remain favourites to win this division after a 3-1 win at Sawtry Reserves. Second-placed South Lincs Swifts kept in touch with a 5-0 success at Ramsey Town Reserves. Their scorers were Corey Compton, Dawid Gos, KIeran McConnell, Will Smith and Nicky Haw. Stanground Cardea Sports Reserves still have a chance after Charlie Webb hit a hat-trick in a 6-1 win over Leverington A.

There was no change at the top of Division Four as unbeaten big two Thorpe Wood Rangers and ICA Sports recorded comfortable wins over Stamford Lions Reserves and Hampton United A respectively. Connor Pilbeam struck twice for Thorpe Wood in a 5-0 win and Cam Guest did likewise in ICA’s 4-0 win.

SUNDAY LEAGUE

Stanground Cardea Sports completed a League and Cup Double by beating Crowland Town 4-2 in the League Cup Final at Yaxley FC. Man-of-the-Match Ian King scored twice for the city side with Ryley Nicholson-Barfoot and Martyn Fox also on target. Jordan Kirchin scored both goals for Crowland.

Stanground Cardea had already wrapped up the Division One title and seek a treble when taking on Orton Wanderers in the Hunts Sunday Cup Final on Wednesday, again at Yaxley (7.45pm). They’ll probably fancy winning that one as they beat Orton 14-1 in their final league game yesterday! Cameron Hibbins and Lewis Archer both struck hat-tricks in that game.