Netherton United and Yaxley clash in a National Cup semi-final at the Grange

Netherton United tackle local rivals Yaxley FC in a National Junior Premier Under 18 League Cup semi-final at the Grange tomorrow (June 12, 2pm kick off).

By Alan Swann
Friday, 11th June 2021, 2:33 pm
Action from Netherton United Under 18s (red) JPL title play-off defeat at the hands of Dereham.

The pair reached the last four in contrasting fashion last weekend with Netherton winning 4-0 at Shefford Saints in their quarter-final and Yaxley beating CM Futbol (London) 4-2 on penalties after a 1-1 draw.

Harvey Henderson, Leo Brando, Sam Fielding and Cameron Hodnett scored for Netherton with Ryley Nicholson-Barfoot on target for Yaxley in normal time.

Netherton will start as favourites having finished joint top of the Midlands Junior Premier League, five points ahead of third-placed Yaxley.

Netherton, who took four points from two league matches against Yaxley, went on to lose to Dereham 1-0 in a play-off for the title at the Grange so they won’t want any more home disappointments.

Netherton United