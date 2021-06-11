Netherton United and Yaxley clash in a National Cup semi-final at the Grange

Action from Netherton United Under 18s (red) JPL title play-off defeat at the hands of Dereham.

The pair reached the last four in contrasting fashion last weekend with Netherton winning 4-0 at Shefford Saints in their quarter-final and Yaxley beating CM Futbol (London) 4-2 on penalties after a 1-1 draw.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Harvey Henderson, Leo Brando, Sam Fielding and Cameron Hodnett scored for Netherton with Ryley Nicholson-Barfoot on target for Yaxley in normal time.

Netherton will start as favourites having finished joint top of the Midlands Junior Premier League, five points ahead of third-placed Yaxley.