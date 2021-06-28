Netherton bow out in style with National Final success, Hampton’s Royal performance, Sunday Morning Cup Finals settled by penalty shootouts

Netherton United Under 18s celebrate their National Cup Final success.

The team is being disbanded ahead of next season when it’s expected several of the players will be integrated into the club’s Peterborough League Premier Division squad.

Successful manager Simon Roberts has already agreed to assist the current senior management team of Jon Harrison and Ryan Wood.

And what a way to finish! Netherton beat Stockton 3-2 in the National JPL Final at Grantham Town after a humdinger of a contest.

The city side fell behind early, but a foul on man-of-the-match Ethan Camfield gave skipper Danyaal Younus the chance to equalise from the penalty spot.

His shot was saved, but the rebound fell kindly for Younus to slot home the rebound.

Substitutes Hayden Armiger and Konrad Kuczek scored after the break for Netherton with Stockton pulling a goal back late in the match.

Netherton: Bartosz Berezowski, Leo Alves, Loui Catt, Harvey Henderson, Danyaal Younus, Hashim Hussain, Ethan Camfield, Finlay Henderson, Will Howarth, Leo Brando, Sam Fielding. Substitutes: Hayden Armiger, Konrad Kuczek, Cameron Hodnett.

Hampton Royals beat Stamford AFC 2-0 in the final of the Peterborough & District League’s Under 15 KO Cup at Yaxley. Prolific scorers Dhruv Karavdra and Jesse Manu scored the Hampton goals.

It’s the Under 16 Final between Deeping Rangers and March Athletic tomorrow (June 29, 7.30pm) at the same venue.

The Under 18 Final between Park Farm Pumas and Holbeach is also scheduled for Yaxley FC on Wednesday (June 30, 7.30pm).

The two Peterborough Sunday Morning League Finals were decided on penalties at Yaxley FC last weekend.

West Raven beat Farcet United 4-3 on spotkicks after a 1-1 draw to lift the Chromasports Cup. Joe Kelly grabbed an equaliser for West Raven to take the match to penalties.

And Orton Rangers pipped Whittlesey Athletic 4-2 in their shootout, also after a 1-1 draw.