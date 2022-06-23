City of Peterborough U14 lift the trophy.

The side coached by Mark Plummer and Jade Ramm qualified for the national finals with two convincing victories in the regional finals in Norwich last month. Seeing off Coplestonians 5-2 and Anstey Nomads 4-0.

They continued their rich goalscoring form in the finals, which was hosted at the University of Wolverhampton’s Walsall campus.

City of Peterborough beat Marine Academy 6-0 in the semi-final and then completed the job with an impressive 5-2 win in the final over HRF Haringey Girls.

Bryony Brodie scored a hat-trick and a brace from Millie Marriott secured the trophy.

The success was the first national triumph for the City of Peterborough Fustal Centre.

The winning squad was: Tilly Want, Holly Plummer, Millie Marriott, Bryony Brodie, Francesca Hamer, Aisha Hamza, Gabriele Bielauskaite and Phoebe Cooper.

Over 1000 teams competed in the competition from all over England and spanning multiple age groups including both boys and girls teams from Under 10 all the way up to Under 16.