Much-changed Peterborough Sports side shocked in the League Cup by Craig Mackail-Smith’s Bedford Town, Peterborough Northern Star manager’s pride in his young side

Craig Mackail-Smith played for Bedford Town against Peterborough Sports.

The city side, who top the Premier League, lost to an early goal and a late goal to a side that included former Posh star Craig Mackail-Smith.

Old Sports favourites Paul Malone and Avelino Vieira both played for Sports who will seek to protect their Premier Division top spot at lowly Needham Market on Saturday (November 6).

But the hosts have proved tough to beat this season. They’ve lost just four of their 12 top-flight matches this season.

Nearest rivals Coalville have a home game against struggling St Ives, but third-placed Banbury, who have the games in hand to go top, are in FA Cup first round action.

Meanwhile Peterborough Northern Star manager Lloyd Burton has spoken of his pride in a young side beaten 4-1 at United Counties Premier Division South leaders Harborough Town on Saturday (October 30).

Burton has strengthened his side on the field with the arrival of March Town stalwart Max Matless and off the field as vastly experienced Jan Czarnecki has joined the club’s management team.

Two of the home side’s goals arrived in the final 10 minutes when Star were pushing for an equaliser after Frankie Gourlay’s 75th minute strike had made it 2-1.

Star were without three key players and lost Luke Clemenson to a nasty knee injury 10 minutes before the break.

Burton said: “We went for broke in the final 10 minutes after pulling it back to to 2-1 and unfortunately it cost us as Harborough scored two late goals.

“They had a big experienced team compared to our young squad, but I was so proud to have given them a tough game.

“We came away losing, but there were so many positives again with three regular players missing.

“Jan Czarnecki has been a big help since he started assisting me so I’m still confident we can climb away from the bottom.”