Moreman at the double as Yaxley upset fancied Spalding United, Duffy sparks Stamford bounce back, March Town sack manager after four straight defeats
On-loan Peterborough Sports star Josh Moreman struck twice for Yaxley as they upset former Posh star Gaby Zakuani’s much-fancied Spalding United side 3-1 in a Northern Premier Midlands Division match last night (August 17).
Jordan Macleod fired Spalding ahead, but Moreman’s brace - his third in two games for the Cuckoos - had Yaxley in front at the break at In2itive Park. Tom Waumsley’s second half goal sealed the destination of the points.
Stamford AFC bounced back from an opeing day home defeat to win 3-1 at Soham. Harry Vince shot the Daniels ahead from the spot, but the hosts soon equalised from another penalty. Jake Duffy was the Stamford star after the break with two goals.
Wisbech Town are at Corby Town tonight.
March Town sacked manager Arran Duke after a fourth straight Thurlow Nunn Premier Divison defeat at home to Mildenhall last night. Newly-promoted March went down 2-1. Craig Gillies scored the March goal, but Brody Warren was sent off.