Moreman at the double as Yaxley upset fancied Spalding United, Duffy sparks Stamford bounce back, March Town sack manager after four straight defeats

Josh Moreman.

Jordan Macleod fired Spalding ahead, but Moreman’s brace - his third in two games for the Cuckoos - had Yaxley in front at the break at In2itive Park. Tom Waumsley’s second half goal sealed the destination of the points.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stamford AFC bounced back from an opeing day home defeat to win 3-1 at Soham. Harry Vince shot the Daniels ahead from the spot, but the hosts soon equalised from another penalty. Jake Duffy was the Stamford star after the break with two goals.

Wisbech Town are at Corby Town tonight.