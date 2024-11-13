More delight for Deeping Rangers Ladies, Whittlesey team developing nicely, Peterborough United team going well

Deeping Rangers celebrate a Cambs League Cup success over Cardea Reserves. Photo Jason Richardson.

In-form ​Deeping Rangers Ladies celebrated a 4-2 Cambs Womens League Cup success over Cardea Reserves.

Harriet Coles hit a hat-trick, while there was also a goal for Ali Stokoe. Natasha Adams and Grace Sipson replied for Cardea.

Deeping are enjoying an outstanding season in Division Two as they’ve won all five games so far to sit second behind South Lincs Swifts.

Deeping are in Lincs County Cup action at Grimsby Town this Sunday.

Action from Deeping Rangers Ladies v Cardea Reserves (purple). Photo Jason Richardson.

WOMEN

Whittlesey Athletic Ladies Development team have stretched their unbeaten run in Cambs Division Three to four games.

​Goals from Aliyah Palmer, Magan Fort and Emma Thacker secured a 3-1 win at Burwell last weekend to move the local side up to fifth,

It wasn't such a good day for Whittlesey’s senior team who lost their Eastern Region Division One North game 4-2 at home to Wootton Blue Cross, despite goals from Jenna Nairn and Emily Johnson.

Action from Deeping Rangers Ladies v Cardea Reserves. Photo Jason Richardson.

Whittlesey are eighth in a 12-team division.

Stamford AFC’s fine season in the East Midlands Premier Division continued with a 3-2 home win over Rotherham United.

Prolific Emma Pollard scored twice with Keeley Jackson also on target for the team in third, just two points behind leaders Sheffield.

Pollard, a former Cardea and Whittlesey Athletic striker, is the division’s top scorer with 10 goals in six appearances.

GIRLS

Evie Hillson scored twice as ICA Sports beat South Lincs Swifts 5-0 in the Cambs Under 13 Mead Division. Kelsey Campbell, Emily Craig and Lyla Pinfold also scored.

Thorpe Wood Rangers top this division following a 2-0 win over Leverington Sports.

ICA twice took the lead against higher level Moulton Chapel in an Under 16 League Cup tie before losing 5-2. Ava Bridges and Isabelle Barfield scored for the city side.

Peterborough Sports lost their perfect record in the the Under 14A Division. They went down to a surprise 3-1 home defeat at the hands of Saffron Walden.

Ramsey are top with five wins from five games, but they were beaten 4-3 on penalties after a 2-2 Hunts Cup draw with Godmanchester.

Thorney Pinks are third in the Under 17 League after a hard fought 3-2 success at Chesterton Eagles. Thorney have a tough assignment this Saturday as they visit unbeaten under 18 League leaders Girls United in a cup tie.

POSH U23s

An injury time goal from striker Taya Smith delivered a 3-2 win over a Sutton Coldfield Development team in a National League Reserves Midlands Division fixture.

Georgie Oliver and Rebecca Mears also scored for a team who have not lost since the end of September.

Posh are fifth ahead of a home game with Rugby Borough on Sunday.