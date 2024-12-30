Meet the Peterborough Sports junior team who have won every game this season

By Alan Swann
Published 30th Dec 2024, 09:17 GMT
Updated 30th Dec 2024, 09:41 GMT
Peterborough Sports Under 11s.Peterborough Sports Under 11s.
Peterborough Sports Under 11s.
Peterborough Sports Under 11s are enjoying a superb season of Junior Alliance League football.

The team have won all 14 of their league games, scoring 90 goals and conceding just nine. They are also still in two cup competitions.

The team are coached by Tom Stidwell & Karl Gibbs. The players have been together since they were an under 6 team.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Pictured are, back, left to right, JJ Roberts, Arlo Bowen, Freddie Knight, Jacob Ryan-Wild, Tyler Crozier, Spencer King, Joey Gibbs, front, Junior Desrochers, Sam Stidwell, Jack Wright, Casey Parker and Alex Picillo.

Related topics:Peterborough SportsJunior Alliance League
News you can trust since 1948
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice