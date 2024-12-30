Meet the Peterborough Sports junior team who have won every game this season
Peterborough Sports Under 11s are enjoying a superb season of Junior Alliance League football.
The team have won all 14 of their league games, scoring 90 goals and conceding just nine. They are also still in two cup competitions.
The team are coached by Tom Stidwell & Karl Gibbs. The players have been together since they were an under 6 team.
Pictured are, back, left to right, JJ Roberts, Arlo Bowen, Freddie Knight, Jacob Ryan-Wild, Tyler Crozier, Spencer King, Joey Gibbs, front, Junior Desrochers, Sam Stidwell, Jack Wright, Casey Parker and Alex Picillo.