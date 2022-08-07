Marshall lays down the law as Spalding beat Deeping in FA Cup, five-star Wisbech stroll through, Pinchbeck need a replay, but defeats for March Town and Yaxley

Ross Watson of Deeping Rangers makes a clearance at Spalding watched by Toby Hilliard. Photo: Chris Lowndes.

Liam Marshall’s blockbuster 13 minutes from time secured victory for the hosts at the Sir Halley Stewart Stadium against lower level opponents.

The Tulips squandered several first-half chances before Dylan Edge fired them in front.

A Luke Steele penalty dragged Deeping level before Marshall won the day. Spalding will travel to Stamford on Saturday, August 20.

Brad Rolt of Spalding United (blue) challenges Dan Flack of Deeping Rangers. Photo: Chris Lowndes.

Wisbech Town also made FA Cup progress as two goals apiece for Momodou Janneh and Kyle Onyon following a Kieran Hamilton strike saw the Fenmen to a 5-1 win over Ely.

Pinchbeck face a Wednesday replay at home to Melton Town after a 2-2 draw, but Yaxley and March Town suffered narrow defeats.

Blackstones are two wins from two in United Counties Division One after two stoppage time goals from Bailey Armiger and Luke Gove secured a come-from-behind 2-1 win over Rainworth Miners Welfare.

Bourne led through a Nathan Smith goal, but went doiwn 2-1 at Saffron Dynamo.

Results

FA Cup

Extra Preliminary round: Ipswich Wanderers 1, Yaxley 0; March Town 1 (Garner), Sheringham 2; Melton Town 2, Pinchbeck United 2 (Foster, Robson); Spalding United 2 (Edge, Marshall), Deeping Rangers 1 (Steele); Wisbech Town 5 (Janneh 2, Onyon 2, Hamilton), Ely City 1.

Thurlow Nunn League

Division One North: Holbeach United 4, Needham Market Under 23s 2.

United Counties League