Marcus Maddison to make Spalding United debut, first home game for Peterborough Sports could involve Craig Mackail-Smith, memorial match at Blackstones

Former Posh stars Marcus Maddison (left) and Craig Mackail-Smith could be playing for non-league teams in the city on Saturday.

Spalding are taking on Bourne Town in a pre-season friendly at the Branch Bros Stadium, the home of Peterborough Northern Star, on Chestnut Avenue (12.30pm kick off). Admission is £5 adults, £3 for concessions with under 16s admitted free.

Spalding are managed by former Posh favourite Gaby Zakuani who has assembled a powerful squad with Maddison the pick of the bunch. Maddison played in Leagues One and Two for Charlton and Bolton last season.

Bourne are now under the management of former Northern Star boss Steve Wilson, It’s his second spell in charge at the Abbey Lawns.

Peterborough Sports host Bedford Town on Saturday (1pm) in their first pre-season friendly of the summer.

New signings Michael Gash and Ryan Fryatt should both feature for Sports at the Bee Arena.

Former Posh star Craig Mackail-Smith played for Bedford last season.

It’s the first of 10 friendlies for Sports ahead of their Southern League Central Premier Division season which is due to start on August 14.

Other Sports friendlies: July 10 v Wisbech (away), 13 v Yaxley (away), 17 v Concord (away), 20 Stotfold (away), 24 v Mickleover (home), 27 v Cambridge City (home), 31 v Stamford (home), August 3 v Bishop’s Stortford (away), 7 v Braintree (away).

Blackstones host neighbours Stamford AFC in a memorial match in honour of local non-league football stalwart Jeremy Biggs tomorrow (1pm).

Stones have appointed Alfie Tate as manager after Mark Baines quit last month.