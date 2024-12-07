March Town have their eyes on Wembley (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images).

March Town are four wins from Wembley after reaching the last 32 of the FA Vase on Saturday.

A second-half goal from Sam Green was enough for ‘The Hares’ to beat Essex-based Takeley FC and move into the fourth round draw on Monday (December 9). It’s the furthest March have ever travelled in a competition which boasts a final at Wembley.

Bourne Town will also be in that draw. Their scheduled third round tie at United Counties League rivals ON Chenecks today was postponed.

Deeping Rangers remain next-to-bottom in the UCL Premier Division North after a 3-0 defeat at Belper United. Wisbech Town gained a creditable point at home to play-off hopefuls AFC Mansfield. Sam Bennett scored for the Fenmen in a 1-1 draw.

Abduramane Sani hit a hat-trick as Yaxley bashed lowly GNG Oadby 5-1 in UCL Premier Division South. Julinho Gomes and Matthew Harris-Hercules also netted for the Cuckoos who are 11th. Blackstones are seventh in Division One after a 4-1 home win over Radford. Josh Barrett, Nathan Rudman, Johan Coughlan and Logan Robinson scored the goals.

Spalding United were the only Southern League Premier Division team to host a league game on Saturday and they were rewarded with a 2-1 win over Barwell which lifted them out of the bottom four. The Tulips conceded early, but were soon front with goals from Bartosz Cybulski and Nathan Fox.

Most of the local Thurlow Nunn League action was postponed today. Only FC Parson Drove played and they won 3-1 at Needham Market Reserves to move up to seventh.

Peterborough Sports’ scheduled FA Trophy tie at National League North rivals Southport was postponed because of a waterlogged pitch and will now be played on Tuesday (Dec 10).

RESULTS

FA Trophy third round: POSTPONED: Southport v Peterborough Sports.

FA Vase third round: March Town 1 (Green), Takeley 0. POSTPONED: ON Chenecks v Bourne Town;

Southern Premier Division Central: Spalding United 2 (Fox, Cybulski), Barwell 1. POSTPONED: Halesowen Town v Stamford AFC;

United Counties League

Premier Division North: Belper United 3, Deeping Rangers 0; Wisbech Town 1 (Bennett), AFC Mansfield 1.

Premier Division South: Yaxley 5 (Sani 3, Harris-Hercules, Gomes), GNG Oadby 1.

Division One: Blackstones 4 (Barrett, Coughlan, Rudman, Robinson), Radford 1.

Thurlow Nunn Division One North: Needham Market Res 1, FC Parson Drove 3; POSTPONED: Holland FC v Pinchbeck United; Leiston U23s v FC Peterborough; Stanway Pegasus v Holbeach United; Swaffham Town v Whittlesey Athletic.