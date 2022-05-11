Action from Parkside Under 14s v South Lincs Swifts (stripes). Photo: David Lowndes.

It was no surprise it was a tight final as the teams finished second and third in Division Three.

The match went to penalties after a 1-1 draw with Alfie Valentine on target for Malborne and Leo Howard replying for Glinton and Northborough.

But it was Malborne who held their nerve best to win the shootout 4-3.

Parkside Under 14s before their Hereward Cup Final appearance.

The Junior Alliance League held eight finals at Stonald Road, Whittlesey over the weekend and Malborne just missed out on a double success as they were beaten 1-0 in the Under 10 Hereward Cup Final by Boston.

Peterborough Sports also experienced mixed fortunes as they won the Under 10 League Cup Final 3-0 against Bourne, but lost the Under 9 final by the same scoreline to Crowland.

George Leo Massey, Fankie Fasulo and Antonio Poli scored in the Sports success with Ethan Peachey scoring twice for Crowland. Alfie Collin also netted for Crowland.

Crowland did manage to lift two trophies as they beat Werrington 5-0 in the Under 13 League Cup decider to complete a league and cup double. Domantas Paulauskas scored twice with Conrad Brackenbury-White scooping the man-of-the-match honours.

Parkside score their consolation goal in the Under 14 Hereward Cup Final against South Lincs Swifts.

Biggest winners of the weekend were St Ives who beat Deeping Rangers 6-0 in the Under 12 League Cup Final.

Not far behind were Hampton who won the Under 9 Hereward Cup Final 5-1 against Thurlby Tigers. Lennon Clarke hit a hat-trick to seal the man of the match award while George Laurence and Milo Robinson also scored. Freddie Bussey replied for Thurlby.

Alex Doades was also a hat-trick hero and man-of-the-match winner for South Lincs Swifts in a 3-1 win over Parkside in the Under 14 Hereward Cup Final.

The Junior Alliance close their season with four cup finals at the same venue on Sunday.

Beaten Under 12 Hereward Cup finalists Glinton & Northborough.

Schedule: 10am: U/13 Hereward Cup Spalding v Ketton; 10.30: U11 Hereward Cup Peterborough Sports v Boston; Noon U14 League Cup Final Holbeach or Nene Valley v Werrington; 1pm U11 BFS Cup: Netherton v Werrington.

There is also a play-off for the Under 13 Division 3 title between Gunthorpe and Southgate (2pm kick off).

Werrington sealed the Under 12 Division 2 title with a 3-2 final game win over Feeder. William O’Leary (2) and Charlie Norris scored the Werrington goals.

There was a third staging of a Cambs Girls League Cup semi-final between Peterborough Northern Star and Cambridge City at the weekend. Two previous attempts to find a finalist were thwarted by the use of ineligible players on both sides!

Under 12 Junior Alliance Hereward Cup winners Malborne. Photo' David Lowndes

And it was Star who staged a thrilling comeback to progress following a penalty shootout. City looked to be going through as they eased into a 2-0 half-time lead, but goals from Code Steward and Andreia Oliveira late in the game forced a shootout which the city side won 4-3.