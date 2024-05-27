Loyalty shown by players at Stamford AFC and Spalding United, plus new signings for both
The Daniels enjoyed a successful first season as a Southern Premier Division Central club, taking their fight for a play-off place to the final day before finishing seventh.
And they will therefore be boosted by so many of the squad deciding to stay, despite some receiving offers from elsewhere. They will also be stronger with the return of defender Jordan Cooke to the club from Cleethorpes.
Others to commit include assist king Connor Bartle, key defenders Joe Burgess, James Blunden and Will Glennon, forwards Jack Duffy, Lee Shaw and Tendai Chitiza, and midfielder Harry Vince.
Winger Rhys Hilton has left the Zeeco Stadium though.
Spalding United will play at the same level as Stamford AFC next season and have added former West Brom youngster Josh Ezewele to the squad that won the Northern Premier Midlands Division title last season.
The right-sided player was at Halesowen Town last season.
Former Posh players Kyle Barker and Sam Cartwright are among those to commit to another season at Spalding, as have skipper and key centre-back Nathan Stainfield, Glenn Walker and Sam Warburton.
Goalkeeper Tony Breeden, versatile Danny Draper, midfielders Joe Curtis and Lewis Hilliard, plus forwards Riley O'Sullivan, Jordan Graham and Sam Bennett have all also agreed terms for next season.
Top scorer, and assistant manager, James Clifton will also be staying.
Spalding have arranged home pre-season friendlies against Peterborough United (July 16) and Macclesfield Town (July 30).