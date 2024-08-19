Local FA Cup draws and the end of the road for Street at Wisbech Town

Deeping Rangers celebrate a goal in Saturday's FA Cup tie against Loughborough Students. Photo Jason Richardson.

Deeping Rangers will travel to Bottesford in the first qualifying round of the FA Cup if they can win at Loughborough Students in a preliminary round replay on Tuesday.

Deeping twice came from behind to draw 2-2 with the students on Saturday with goals from Johnny Lockie and Josh Moreman.

Spalding United will host Matlock and Stamford AFC will visit Carlton in the first qualifying round on August 31.

Alex Street has stepped down as Wisbech Town boss and been replaced by Luke Hipwell. The Fenmen are bottom of the Premier Division North table after losing their first five matches.