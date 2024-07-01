Legend steps down as Whittlesey Athletic manager, Bourne Town ins and outs, non-league cup draws
And the club replaced him quickly by appointing Liam De Silva who has most recently been working as head of academy recruitment and coaching at King’s Lynn Town.
Hailstone will continue as club chairman. He said: “It was a really tough decision as I’ve loved these last eight years, but it feels like the right time to step down.
"Thanks to all the players who have played for me during some great times. We won two promotions and three cups together.
"The club has travelled a long way from when I stepped into the role and long may this continue. I will now concentrate on my role as chairman to keep driving the club forward.”
Whittlesey were a Peterborough League club when Hailstone took charge. They are now established in Division One North of the Thurlow Nunn League, although they finished in a disappointing 16th place last season
De Silva said: “For the upcoming season, after speaking with the chairman, improving on last season and consolidating is our first priority.
"The long term ambition will be to bring our own players through.”
ROUND-UP
Bourne Town have signed centre-back Brad Marshall from Corby Strip Mills.
The Wakes are in the United Counties Premier Division in the 2024-25 season after running away with Division One last term.
They’ve also taken right-back Martin Tudosa from local rivals Blackstones, but Herbie Panting, Sam Wilson and Josh Edmondson have all now left Bourne.
Bourne will host Gresley Rovers in the preliminary round of the UCL Cup in September.
Wisbech Town will entertain Kimberley Miners Welfare, Yaxley will play at home to Eastwood CFC and Blackstones get a visit from Clay Cross Town.
Blackstones v Potton, Pinchbeck v Eaton Socon and Netherton United v March Town are the local games in the preliminary round of this season’s Hinchingbrooke Cup.