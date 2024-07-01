Legend steps down as Whittlesey Athletic manager, Bourne Town ins and outs, non-league cup draws

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

​Whittlesey Athletic legend Ricky Hailstone has stepped down as first-team boss after eight years at the helm.

​And the club replaced him quickly by appointing Liam De Silva who has most recently been working as head of academy recruitment and coaching at King’s Lynn Town.

Hailstone will continue as club chairman. He said: “It was a really tough decision as I’ve loved these last eight years, but it feels like the right time to step down.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Thanks to all the players who have played for me during some great times. We won two promotions and three cups together.

Ricky Hailstone in action for Whittlesey Athletic. Photo David Lowndes.

"The club has travelled a long way from when I stepped into the role and long may this continue. I will now concentrate on my role as chairman to keep driving the club forward.”

Whittlesey were a Peterborough League club when Hailstone took charge. They are now established in Division One North of the Thurlow Nunn League, although they finished in a disappointing 16th place last season

De Silva said: “For the upcoming season, after speaking with the chairman, improving on last season and consolidating is our first priority.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The long term ambition will be to bring our own players through.”

Ricky Hailstone when playing for Whittlesey Athletic. Photo David Lowndes.

ROUND-UP

Bourne Town have signed centre-back Brad Marshall from Corby Strip Mills.

The Wakes are in the United Counties Premier Division in the 2024-25 season after running away with Division One last term.

They’ve also taken right-back Martin Tudosa from local rivals Blackstones, but Herbie Panting, Sam Wilson and Josh Edmondson have all now left Bourne.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bourne will host Gresley Rovers in the preliminary round of the UCL Cup in September.

Wisbech Town will entertain Kimberley Miners Welfare, Yaxley will play at home to Eastwood CFC and Blackstones get a visit from Clay Cross Town.