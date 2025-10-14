It means there are some big name players in the league and some valuable squads with the top clubs investing big in what they hope will give them the quality needed to make it to the Championship.

But who are the most valuable players around the league and how much would it cost to bring them all together?

Here the transfermarkt.co.uk website has been taking a look and has come up with this starting XI, based on 4-2-3-1 formation.

Take a look at this side and give us your thoughts via our social media channels.