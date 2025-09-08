Defeat at Huddersfield on Saturday has left Posh still waiting for a first League One of the season and bottom of the table.

Posh host Wycombe on Saturday who are now up and running after bagging their first three points with the weekend win over Mansfield.

The relegation market has already received a bit of a shake up with promoted trio Doncaster, Bradford and AFC Wimbledon looking comfortable in their new surroundings.

So who are the favourites for the drop and where is the value? Here are the latest odds courtesy of SkyBet.

