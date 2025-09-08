Peterborough United have lost six of their opening seven League One games.placeholder image
League One's latest relegation odds for Peterborough United, Port Vale, Burton Albion,Exeter City and Rotherham United

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 8th Sep 2025, 06:00 BST
It’s been a tough start to the season for Posh.

Defeat at Huddersfield on Saturday has left Posh still waiting for a first League One of the season and bottom of the table.

Posh host Wycombe on Saturday who are now up and running after bagging their first three points with the weekend win over Mansfield.

The relegation market has already received a bit of a shake up with promoted trio Doncaster, Bradford and AFC Wimbledon looking comfortable in their new surroundings.

So who are the favourites for the drop and where is the value? Here are the latest odds courtesy of SkyBet.

150/1

1. Luton Town

150/1 Photo: Getty Images

100/1

2. Huddersfield Town

100/1 Photo: Getty Images

100/1

3. Cardiff City

100/1 Photo: Getty Images

50/1

4. Bolton Wanderers

50/1 Photo: Getty Images

