Leading local non-league club Yaxley FC have been suspended - 22 teams affected

By Alan Swann
Published 16th Sep 2025, 09:27 BST
Yaxley chairman David Cattermoul.placeholder image
Yaxley chairman David Cattermoul.
Yaxley FC have been suspended from all football activity.

The Hunts FA have informed local leagues the club cannot currently play any fixtures at any level.

No information has been made public by Hunts FA, although the PT has seen a Facebook message from current club chairman David Cattermoul confirming the suspension. City-based officials have also confirmed the suspensions.

Yaxley’s senior men’s team play in the United Counties Premier Division South and are due to visit Godmanchester Rovers on Saturday.

The club’s reserve and A teams play in the Peterborough League. Yaxley run 22 teams in total, including youth teams and junior teams, but all are currently suspended.

The UCL and Peterborough League are hopeful the matter will be resolved before any matches are formally called off.

