Late heartbreak for Bourne Town, spoils shared after Spalding United's battle with fellow big guns, stalemate in local Premier Division derby

Lewis Darlington (right) scored for Bourne at Carlton. Photo Jason Richardson.

Bourne Town suffered late heartbreak as they were within a minute of claiming the first step 4 point in the club’s history.

‘The Wakes’ lost their Northern Premier Midlands Division game at Carlton Town 2-1 on Tuesday night. Former Peterborough United youngster Lewis Darlington had given them hope by equalising a minute after he entered the fray in the 62nd minute, but the hosts grabbed an injury time winner. It’s now two defeats in two games for Bourne.

Spalding United claimed a decent point in an early-season clash of the Southern Premier Division Central titans at Harborough Town. ‘The Tulips’ had been unlucky losers on opening day, but they looked like rebounding strongly when a terrific header from James Clifton gave them a half-time lead.

Harborough found a 72nd minute equaliser to ensure the spoils were shared.

Stamford AFC are winless and goalless in the same division after falling to a 1-0 defeat at St Ives Town on Monday evening. ‘The Daniels’ had drawn their opening game 0-0.

United Counties Premier Division North neighbours Deeping Rangers and Blackstones fought out a 0-0 draw at the Hayden Witham Stadium on Tuesday when Wisbech Town claimed an excellent point from a 1-1 draw at Grantham Town. Max Matless bagged the 5yh minute equaliser.

Lewis Hilliard scored twice as March Town beat Eynesbury Rovers 2-1 in the Premier South Division and Frankie Webster scored a 53rd minute leveller for Yaxley in a 1-1 draw at home to Histon. ‘The Cuckoos’ have drawn three of their four matches so far.

RESULTS

Southern League Premier Division Central: St Ives 1, Stamford AFC 0; Harborough Town 1, Spalding United 1 (Clifton).

Northern Premier Midlands Division: Carlton Town 2, Bourne Town 1 (Darlington).

United Counties League

Premier Division North: Deeping Rangers 0, Blackstones 0; Grantham Town 1, Wisbech Town 1 (Matless).

Premier Division South: March Town 2 (Hilliard 2), Eynesbury Rovers 1; Yaxley 1 (Webster), Histon 1.