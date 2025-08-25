Late agony for Peterborough Sports and Spalding United take the local bragging rights at Stamford AFC

Mark Jones (right) was back in action for Peterborough Sports against Worksop Town. Photo Darren Wiles

There was more agony for Peterborough Sports on Bank Holiday Monday as they conceded the only goal of the game against Worksop Town in the 92nd minute at PIMS Park.

A fourth defeat in five matches leaves the city side bottom of the National League North table with just a solitary point for their efforts. They do however remain in touch, just three points from a place outside the relegation zone, ahead of away games at Marine on Saturday (August 30) and then fellow strugglers AFC Telford on Tuesday, September 2.

Sports have had little luck so far this season and there were early signs this was going to be another afternoon to forget. There was a pre-game boost when skipper Mark Jones was passed fit to lead the line and he came close to scoring twice in 60 seconds. In the fifth minute he shot straight at the Worksop ‘keeper after a fine pass from Ben Mansah and he quickly struck the foot of the post from Luca Miller’s cross.

Posh wanted a penalty when Sam Straughan-Brown appeared to be wrestled to the ground at a set-piece, but it was far from one-way traffic as the lively Jordan Burrow struck the woodwork for the visitors before the heat appeared to slow the players on both sides down. Worksop pair Burrow and Lewis Whitham came closest to finding a goal before the break.

Sports might have taken the lead just past the hour mark when Bayley McCann’s fine square pass found Elliott Whitehouse in space on the edge or the area, but he also fired straight at the ‘keeper.

But it was Worksop who finished the stronger. Straughan-Brown made one fine defensive header with Sports’ ‘keeper Peter Crook stranded and Witham fired into the side-netting when well placed.

But with time running out the visitors did strike when Ashton Martin bundled the ball home from close range.

Sports: Crook, Fox, Gash, Fryatt, Mensah, Whitehouse, Straughan-Brown, McCann, Miller, Jones (sub Cavallo), Booth (sub Dyer). Unused subs: Edwards, Powell, Bayly, Hickingbottom, McLintock.

ROUND-UP

Spalding United took the derby day spoils with a comfortable 3-0 Southern Premier Division Central win at Stamford AFC.

The hosts started well before Jack Roberts struck with a trademark set-piece strike on 23 minutes. On 56 minutes a turn and cross from Dion Sembie-Ferris was touched on by Josh McCammon for Bartosz Cybulski to turn home.

Stamford’s day got worse when Charlie Marzano was sent off following a fracas involving several players and Yusifu Ceesay completed the scoring in added time after good work from Maniche Sani.

Spalding are now fourth with three wins in five matches, all of then played away from home. Stamford are next-to-bottom.

In the United Counties Premier Division North Finkey Henderson’s goal for Deeping Rangers proved a consolation in a 5-1 defeat at Melton Town and in the Premier Division South Yaxley were crushed 6-1 at leaders Nuneaton Borough who have won their first six league games, while March Town went down 3-2 at home to Newport Pagnell. Toby Allen and Dan Cotton scored for ‘The Hares.’

Premier Division North side Blackstones have signed midfielder Shaun Archer from local rivals Bourne Town ahead of their Tuesday night game at Harrowby United. Wisbech Town are also in action tomorrow at home to Skegness.

Bourne Town are in Northern Premier Midlands Division action at home to Anstey Nomads on Tuesday (7.45pm). ‘The Wakes’ will be hoping to build on a first win as a step four club after winning 2-1 at Bedworth United on Saturday.