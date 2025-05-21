Key defender to leave Peterborough Sports FC

Key defender Eliot Putman has left Peterborough Sports FC.

Putman was a star man in the club’s record-breaking National League North 2024-25 campaign, especially after switching to a role as one of three centre-backs. But, after just one season at the club, the 29 year-old has declined the offer of a new contract at PIMS Park.