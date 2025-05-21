Key defender to leave Peterborough Sports FC
Putman was a star man in the club’s record-breaking National League North 2024-25 campaign, especially after switching to a role as one of three centre-backs. But, after just one season at the club, the 29 year-old has declined the offer of a new contract at PIMS Park.
Putman made 48 appearances and scored two goals. He won the ‘Managers’-Player-of-the-Year’ award for his efforts.
Putman said on social media: “Peterborough Sports is a fantastic club, full of fantastic people. I was only there for one season, but I have made some friends for life and enjoyed every minute at the club.”