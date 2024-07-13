Jim walked into an England team, but former Peterborough United player's Euros dream was dashed
Watson played for England Over 65s against the Republic of Ireland and appeared in four 20 minute matches.
England won three and drew the other without conceding a goal. Walking football is growing in popularity with the Peterborough & District Football League running three divisions.
New teams are more than welcome to join. It’s a competition for over 50s and is played in a six-a-side format. Applications to join can be made to https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScYzuYiZg9OEgCsOEcTsMfAFBL5GIyN3FzboiF50TopkIpqtQ/viewform.
Watson, who was best known as manager of Yaxley FC, plays for Premiership side Stamford Strollers.
DEAF FOOTBALL
The England squad which featured former Posh Deaf player Will Palmer were knocked out of the European Deaf Championships at the quarter final stage by hosts Turkey.
It a tense clash England went down 2-0 after conceding twice in the final eight minutes.
It was a first taste of European Championships action for attacking midfielder Palmer who plays his club football at Farsley Celtic, near Leeds.
England had topped their group winning all four matches against Germany, Scotland, Wales and Greece after scoring 15 goals and conceding just once.
France went on to beat Ukraine in the final.