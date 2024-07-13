Netherton United's walking footballers with ex-Poh star Craig Mackail-Smith. Photo David Lowndes.

​Well known local non-league footballer and manager Jim Watson has made his England debut in walking football.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​Watson played for England Over 65s against the Republic of Ireland and appeared in four 20 minute matches.

England won three and drew the other without conceding a goal. Walking football is growing in popularity with the Peterborough & District Football League running three divisions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

New teams are more than welcome to join. It’s a competition for over 50s and is played in a six-a-side format. Applications to join can be made to https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScYzuYiZg9OEgCsOEcTsMfAFBL5GIyN3FzboiF50TopkIpqtQ/viewform.

Will Palmer.

Watson, who was best known as manager of Yaxley FC, plays for Premiership side Stamford Strollers.

DEAF FOOTBALL

The England squad which featured former Posh Deaf player Will Palmer were knocked out of the European Deaf Championships at the quarter final stage by hosts Turkey.

It a tense clash England went down 2-0 after conceding twice in the final eight minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was a first taste of European Championships action for attacking midfielder Palmer who plays his club football at Farsley Celtic, near Leeds.

England had topped their group winning all four matches against Germany, Scotland, Wales and Greece after scoring 15 goals and conceding just once.

France went on to beat Ukraine in the final.