Jarvis joy followed by despair as Peterborough Sports are held
Dan Jarvis scored and was later sent off as Peterborough Sports were held to a 1-1 draw in the Southern League Central Premier Division at Needham Market last night (January 4).
Jarvis fired Sports ahead on 53 minutes and the city side had chances to extend their lead before the hosts equalise 15 minutes from time. Josh McCammon and Dion Sembie-Ferris were both denied by fine saves from the home ‘keeper.
Jarvis was dismissed, presumably for something he said, after seeing a late headed ‘goal’ disallowed.
It was a first draw of the season for Sports who remain third, four points behind second-placed Coalville, but with two games in hand. Coalville drew 1-1 at play-off rivals Alvechurch last night.
Sports have a tough game at fourth placed Rushall Olympic on Saturday (January 8). Rushall would move above Sports with a win.