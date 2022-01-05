Jarvis joy followed by despair as Peterborough Sports are held

Dan Jarvis (blue).

Jarvis fired Sports ahead on 53 minutes and the city side had chances to extend their lead before the hosts equalise 15 minutes from time. Josh McCammon and Dion Sembie-Ferris were both denied by fine saves from the home ‘keeper.

Jarvis was dismissed, presumably for something he said, after seeing a late headed ‘goal’ disallowed.

It was a first draw of the season for Sports who remain third, four points behind second-placed Coalville, but with two games in hand. Coalville drew 1-1 at play-off rivals Alvechurch last night.