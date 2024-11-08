Caleb Taylor is one of two Wycombe Wanderers players to feature in this League One team of the season after a great season for the promotion-chasers.placeholder image
Caleb Taylor is one of two Wycombe Wanderers players to feature in this League One team of the season after a great season for the promotion-chasers.

I've put my thinking cap on and selected this as my League One dream team of the season so far - including players from Peterborough United, Charlton Athletic, Birmingham City andWrexham

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 8th Nov 2024, 13:37 BST
Updated 8th Nov 2024, 14:07 BST
It’s not been easy, but, having given it plenty of thought and watched plenty of football this season, I have selected this side as my League One dream team.

It was a tough selection process with many players standing out around the league for many different reasons.

It can of course only ever be a subjective choice with 100 people no doubt selecting 100 different teams.

But I have narrowed it down and come up with this starting XI, based on a 4-2-3-1 formation. And it’s a team I think would be able to do the business in the Championship

Position: Keeper Club: Wrexham

1. Arthur Okonkwo

Position: Keeper Club: Wrexham Photo: Getty Images

Position: Left-back Club: Leyton Orient

2. Jack Currie

Position: Left-back Club: Leyton Orient Photo: Getty Images

Position: Central defender Club: Wycombe Wanderers

3. Caleb Taylor

Position: Central defender Club: Wycombe Wanderers Photo: Getty Images

Position: Central defender Club: Lincoln City

4. Paudie O'Connor

Position: Central defender Club: Lincoln City Photo: Getty Images

