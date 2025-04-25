It's play-off time for three local UCL clubs and D-Day for the chances of Stamford AFC and Spalding United

Will Bourne Town be celebrating again on Saturday? Photo Dave Mears.

It’s United Counties League play-off time for three local non-league clubs this weekend.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bourne Town and Blackstones are in action on Saturday, while March Town have a Sunday game as they all seek to win hard-earned promotions.

Bourne host AFC Mansfield in a Premier Division North semi-final on Saturday (3pm) when Blackstones are at Retford United for a Division One semi-final. March travel to Rugby Borough on Sunday for the right to contest the Premier Division South Final. All play-off games at this level are played over one leg.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bourne finished second in their division and will also host the play-off final if they see off a Mansfield team who finished 10 points behind them in the standings.

Action from Spalding United (blue) v Stamford AFC on Easter Monday. Photo David Lowndes.

finished fourth, just three points behind Rugby. Blackstones also finished three points behind Retford United.

Stamford AFC’s chances of contesting the Southern Premier Division Central play-offs took a knock with a bruising 5-0 Easter Monday defeat at neighbours Spalding United.

Stamford, who are now sixth, finish the regular season at home to fourth-placed Halesowen Town on Saturday (3pm). Stamford must better the result of fifth-placed Harborough Town at lowly AFC Sudbury to get above them. But seventh-placed Stratford could jump into fifth if they win and both teams above them falter.

Spalding need to win at relegation-threatened Barwell and hope the two teams above them both lose, and there is a considerable goal difference swing.