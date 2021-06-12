Where will you be following England at Euro 2020?

These are the Peterborough pubs to go to watch England at Euro 2020

Peterborough’s pubs and bars are getting behind England ahead of their opening Euro 2020 match against Croatia on Sunday afternoon.

By Brad Barnes
Saturday, 12th June 2021, 7:39 pm
All eyes will be on Gareth Southgate’s team when they kick off at 2pm - and here are some of the best places to follow all the action, not just England today but throughout the tournament.

So take your pick over the next couple of weeks from TVs on the walls at a variety of pubs to the huge outdoor screens in the beer gardens at the Limetree in Paston, House of Feasts in Eye Green and The Stage at Deeping, or in marquees at the Woolpack in Stanground and Nags Head in Eastrea.

Booking is recommended because of reduced capacity in most venues.

Follow the Euros at The Stage in Deeping

Ready for the Euros upstairs at The Square in Market Deeping

Euro 2020 - at The Halcyon, Atherstone Avenue is ready

Ready for Euro 2020 at O'Neill's in Broadway (booking recommended)

