Peterborough pub moves England match screening to indoor arena

East of England Arena

The screening in the main auditorium seating 600 fans is in collaboration with chef Damian Wawrzyniak, from the House of Feasts at Eye Green, who will be providing the food and drink on the night.

The pub at Eye Green has been showing matches from the tournament this month in the garden on a big screen, but Damian says the games featuring the Three Lions had outgrown his venue.

“It is business as usual at House of Feasts but the England games, starting tomorrow, we will be moving to the Arena,” he said.

“We needed somewhere bigger to show the games with England and the arena is perfect. It is bigger, and is inside of course. Hopefully this will be the first events House of Feasts Entertainment will put on there.

“With the restrictions at the moment we will be looking to have 600 people in, all seated. That’s 100 tables, for up to 6 people, with table service and I will be doing the food and drink.”