Party time in Peterborough for England at the Euros

One of the Street Parties held at The Solstice following England at the 2018 World Cup.

The team behind the hugely successful “street parties” following England in tournaments in the city centre over the past decade are bringing football home once more with big screen, outdoor coverage of the delayed tournament.

And they will be doing it in a new venue - The Peterborough Stadium, inside the former Peterborough Greyhound Stadium track in Fengate, which closed last year.

A spokesman said: “The parties we have held in Peterborough covering England at major tournaments in the last decade have always been fantastic events and we are so pleased we are able to bring it home again. And it is going to be even bigger and better at this truly nostalgic venue in the city. Bring on the football!”

Peterborough Greyhound Stadium at Fengate EMN-200520-145811009

The opening games come too early for the organisers, S and J Bars, but when England kick off in their final Group D match against the Czech Republic on June 22 - the day after lockdown restrictions are scheduled to be lifted altogether - hundreds of fans will be able to cheer Gareth Southgate’s team on.

Should they qualify from the group, as expected, all of England’s knockout games will be shown too.

As well as the excitement on the pitch there will be live bands and radio host Kev Lawrence on stage to get people in the mood.