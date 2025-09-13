Instant new managerial magic as Peterborough Sports claim fine FA Cup win as FC Peterborough return to the top of the table

Marcel Oakley is flat out after scoring for Sports against Hornchurch. Photo Darren Wiles

Some new managerial magic has already been sprinkled on Peterborough Sports.

Well-travelled veteran boss Phil Brown took charge of the city side for the first time in a 2-1 FA Cup second qualifying round win over Hornchurch at PIMS Park on Saturday. It was a strong result as Hornchurch are the unbeaten leaders of National League South and Sports are bottom of National League North.

And Brown’s first signing for the club Marcel Oakley scored one of the goals. The 22 year-old defender arrived on loan from National League side Solihull Moors and opened the scoring in the 26th minute with a neat lob over an advancing goalkeeper. Hornchurch then saw a man sent off in first half injury time after a second yellow card was issued for a dive.

But the visitors equalised on 71 minutes with a back post header, but on-loan Sports forward Theo Williams converted a fine cross from Sam Straughan-Brown from close range 11 minutes from time to win the game.

New Sports boss Phil Brown congratulates Max Booth. Photo Darren Wiles

Sports are now two wins away from the first round proper and they will be joined in Monday’s third qualifying round draw by Spalding United and Stamford AFC.

Spalding have an ‘unstoppable force’ look about them at the moment and they celebrating the grand opening of a new pitch and improved stadium with a 3-0 win over higher-level Alfreton Town. In-form centre-forward Bart Cybulski scored twice in the first-half with Jordan Nicholson completing the scoring in the final moments.

Stamford scored twice in the second-half through supersub Jon Challinor and Kai Tonge in a 2-0 win at lower level Shepshed Dynamo.

Sports sent midfielder Sam Bayly out on loan at Bourne Town this week, but he couldn’t help prevent a 3-1 defeat at Mickleover Sports in a Northern Premier Midlands Division game today. Brad Marshall scored a late consolation goal for Bourne who are third from bottom ahead of a Tuesday night trip to Sutton Coldfield who are just a place above ‘The Wakes.’

FC Peterborough are back on top of Division One North of the Thurlow Nunn League after an entertaining 3-2 win at home to Wivenhoe. Vitor Vaz, David Yisah and Junior Augusto scored second-half goals for the city side who had trailed 1-0 at half-time.

Tom Papworth-Boston scored Whittlesey Athletic’s goal in a 1-1 draw at Gorleston Reserves.

Wisbech Town and Blackstones maintained their healthy positions in Premier Division North of the United Counties League. The Fenmen are 5th after 2 Luke Harris goals saw off Malton Town, while Josh Sennett and Ed Thorpe netted as sixth-placed Stones won 2-1 at Heanor, but there was disappointment for Deeping Rangers who went down 3-2 at lowly AFC Mansfield.

A solitary goal from debutant Lewis Hilliard saw March Town to victory at Atherstone in the Premier Division South and Matt Walker’s goal was enough for Yaxley to pip Bugbrooke St Michael in the same division. March are 8th and Yaxley are 11th.

RESULTS

FA Cup second qualifying round: Peterborough Sports 2 (Oakley, Williams), Hornchurch 1; Shepshed Dynamo 0, Stamford AFC 2 (Challinor, Tonge); Spalding Utd 3 (Cybulski 2, Nicholson), Alfreton Town 0.

Northern Premier Midlands Division: Mickleover 3, Bourne Town 1 (Marshall).

United Counties Premier Division North: AFC Mansfield 3, Deeping Rangers 2 (Henderson, Randall); Heanor 1, Blackstones 2 (Sennet, Thorpe); Wisbech 2 (Harris 2), Melton 0.

United Counties Premier Division South: Atherstone 0, March Town 1 (Hilliard); Yaxley 1 (Walker), Bugbrooke St Michael 0.

Thurlow Nunn Division One North: FC Peterborough 3 (Vaz, Yisah, Augusto), Wivenhoe Town 2; Gorleston Res 1, Whittlesey Athletic 1 (Papworth-Boston).