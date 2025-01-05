In-form Spalding United have signed a former Peterborough United player

Aaron Chapman with Posh boss Darren Ferguson. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Spalding United’s charge up the Southern Premier Division Central table continued with a stunning 5-1 win at third-placed Bedford Town on Saturday.

The Tulips are now eight games unbeaten and up to ninth in the table, just five points from the play-off places, after demolishing a team who had won their five previous matches. KIeron Freeman opened the scoring in the 30th minute and other goals followed from Joseph Nyahwema, Dion Sembie-Ferris, James Clifton and Abduramane Sano Sani.

Spalding have boosted their squad further with the signing of former Peterborough United goalkeeper Aaron Chapman. He was a substitute at Bedford, but will take over from ever-present Tony Breeden who has asked to leave the club. Chapman (34) was signed by Posh boss Steve Evans in 2018 and made 39 first-team appearances. He played for Spalding manager Jimmy Dean at Scunthorpe United.

One of the teams in Spalding’s sights are local rivals Stamford AFC who went down 2-1 at home to Harborough Town in front of 558 fans at the Zeeco Stadium. Robert Morgan fired ‘The Daniels’ into a first-half lead, but two second-half goals from Harborough and a last-gasp penalty miss from Toby Liversidge condemned Graham Drury’s side to defeat. Stamford are sixth, just two points ahead of Spalding.

All matches involving local teams in the United Counties Premier Division North were postponed, but fourth-placed March Town won their Premier Division South game 6-0 at home to Lutterworth Town. Craig Gillies hit a first-half hat-trick, Dan Cotton struck twice in added time and there was also a goal for Samuel Green. Yaxley, who are 14th, came from behind to draw 2-2 at home with fifth-placed Hinckley with Jae Mead and Evan Watkins the men on target.

Blackstones kept the pressure on the teams occupying the play-off places in Division One with a 4-0 home romp against Pinxton. The goalscorers were Josh Barrett, Johan Coughlan, Nathan Rudman and William Bestwick.

Whittlesey Athletic were the only local team to beat the weather in Division One North of the Thurlow Nunn League, but they were beaten 5-2 at Gorleston Reserves. Isaac Jobling shot Whittlesey into an early lead and Jack Carter struck to make it 2-2 before the hosts pulled away. Whittlesey are still six points clear of the drop zone.

Peterborough Sports were without a National League North fixture on Saturday as scheduled opponents Chorley were in FA Trophy action. That game will now take place on Tuesday, January 14. Sports are at United Counties League side ON Chenecks for a Northants Cup quarter-final on Tuesday (January 7)

RESULTS

Southern Premier Division Central: Bedford Town 1, Spalding United 5 (Freeman, Sembie-Ferris, Sani, Clifton); Stamford AFC 1 Morgan), Harborough Town 2.

United Counties Premier Division North: POSTPONED: Deeping Rangers v Boston Town; Kimberley Miners Welfare v Wisbech Town; Lincoln United v Bourne Town.

United Counties Premier Division South: March Town 6 (Gillies 3, Cotton 2, Green), Lutterworth Town 0; Yaxley 2 (Mead, Watkins), Hinckley AFC 2.

United Counties Division One: Blackstones 4 (Barrett, Coughlan, Rudman, Bestwick), Pinxton 0.

Thurlow Nunn Division One North: Gorleston Res 5, Whittlesey Athletic 2 (Jobling, Carter); POSTPONED: FC Parson Drove v AFC Sudbury Reserves; Harwich & Parkston v FC Peterborough; Holbeach United v Leiston U23s; Pinchbeck United v Dussindale & Hellesdon R.