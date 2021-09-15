Impressive bounce back from Peterborough Sports who stretch their lead at the top of the table, bad nights for Stamford, Spalding, Deeping and March, but Yaxley make a point

Ryan Fryatt celebrates his goal for Peterborough Sports against Tamworth. Photo: James Richardson.

The city side’s top spot in the table was under threat after a shock home defeat at the weekend, but the collective desire and fierce pride of Sports was again evident in front of 230 partisan fans.

A thumping header from centre-back Ryan Fryatt after 11 minutes and a typically clinical finish from Dion Sembie-Ferris early in the second-half settled the contest and moved Sports three points clear at the top with six wins from seven matches.

It was a deserved win for Sports who restricted Tamworth, who had also lost just once before last night, to only occasional spells of pressre.

The return from injury of big summer signing Michael Gash and former Posh winger Jordan Nicholson helped Sports who also paraded new signing Luke Warner-Eley, a left-back formerly of St Albans FC.

It wasn’t such a good night for Northern Premier League big hitter Stamford AFC and Spalding United who suffered chastening Midlands Division defeats.

Stamford were 3-0 down after half an hour against Chasetown at the Zeeco Stadium. Harry Vince’s penalty on the stroke of half-time proved to be a mere consolation. The Daniels included new striker Michael Frew in their matchday squad.

Spalding didn’t even have a consolation to take home from Ilkeston with them. They were thumped 5-0.

Yaxley did manage a point from a 1-1 home draw with Shepshed Dynamo thanks to a Tom Waumsley goal eight minute from time at In2itive Park.

Deeping Rangers lost 3-1 at home to Leicester Nirvana in the United Counties Premier Division North. Nirvana had lost all their previous league matches. Charlie Coulson’s penalty briefly drew Deeping level.

March Town bowed out of the FA Vase at the first qualifying stage. Jack Friend scored twice on a 5-2 defeat at fellow Thurlow Nunn Premier Division side Walsham Le Willows.

The league games involving Peterborough Northern Star and Wisbech Town were both postponed because of waterlogged pitches.

RESULTS:

FA Vase: Walsham le Willows 5, March Town 2 (Friend 2).

Southern League Premier Division Central: Peterborough Sports 2 (Fryatt, Sembie-Ferris), Tamworth 0.

Northern Premier League Midlands: Ilkeston 5, Spalding 0; Stamford 1 (Vince), Chasetown 3; Yaxley 1 (Waumsley), Shepshed Dynamo 1.

Postponed: Wisbech v Loughborough Dynamo.

United Counties Premier Division North: Deeping Rangers 1 (Coulson), Leicester Nirvana 3.