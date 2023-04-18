ICA Sports U18s (blue) in action earlier this season.

​The city side beat Stamford 3-1 in the final of the Peterborough Youth League Cup at Yaxley FC on Tuesday having sealed the Division One title earlier in the month.

Matteo Pekins (2) and Ashden Shortland scored the goals while goalkeeper Christoper Brazil saved a penalty.

ICA have won every competitive fixture they’ve played this season and seek to complete the treble on Friday when taking on St Neots in the Hunts County Final at Eynesbury Rovers.

JUNIOR ALLIANCE LEAGUE

The Under 13 Hereward Cup Final between Wisbech St Mary and Malborne Rangers takes place at ‘The Field of Dreams’ on Stonald Road, Whittlesey on Sunday (noon).

Third Division Malborne won their semi-final 2-0 at Division Four leaders Dreams. Alfie Valentine’s goal complemented an own goal.

All-conquering Orton Rangers completed an Under 14 League and Cup double by clinching the Division Four title in emphatic fashion at the weekend.

Sony Barker and Arsi Voja both hit hat-tricks and Kevinas Vaskelis and Harry Williams also netted as Orton won 8-0 at Oundle Town to make it 10 wins in 11 unbeaten games this season.

They’ve sealed top spot with three games to spare.

Peterborough Lions maintained their title push in Division Two with a 2-0 win at Holbeach.

But there was a big shock in Division Three as leaders Thurlby Tigers dropped points for the first time.

Thorpe Wood Rangers beat them 1-0 with a goal from William Longworth.

Park Farm Pumas also dropped their first points of the under 13 Division One season as they slipped to a 4-1 defeat at title rivals Deeping Rangers Claret.

Sania Prochorova scored twice for Deeping who have set up a thrilling three-way battle for the title with Park Farm and current leaders Yaxley.

Peterborough Lions clinched top spot in Under 12 Division Six with a 2-0 win over Westwood Lions.