ICA Sports U15 girls have scored 20 goals in two games, and Holly ends winning streak of leaders with first Whittlesey goal

Action from a recent ICA Sports Under 13 girls game. Photo David Lowndes.

​ICA Sports Under 15 girls have started the season in blistering form.

​The city teenagers have scored 20 goals in their opening two competitive matches as they followed a 12-0 Cambs Girls League Under 15B Division win on opening day with an 8-1 League Cup success at Leverington Sports last weekend.

Miri Jacombs (2), Megan Kirby (2), Aline Negrao, Logan Calderwood, Emily Millman and Ella Flanz scored in the cup game.

The ICA Under 13 team also made smooth League Cup progress. They beat Downham Town 4-0 thanks an own goal and strikes from Emmae Smart, Kelsey Campbell and Emily Craig.

ICA Under 16s only won two matches in all of last season, but they’ve matched that tally already to sit proudly at the top of the C Division.

Olivia Fincham and Evie Whytock scored in a 2-1 win over Willingham for a much-improved team.

Evie Herring scored twice for ICA Inter in the Under 14C Division, but Deeping United ran out 3-2 winners.

WOMEN

Holly Plummer scored her first goal for Whittlesey Athletic as they became the first team to take points off leaders Harpenden in an Eastern Region Division One North game.

The 16 year-old city girl is on loan from National League club Cambridge United. The match finished 1-1.

Cardea Reserves made it two wins in two Cambs Division Three games. They won 2-1 at Haverhill with goals from Amelia McCourt and Georgia Newman.

Whittlesey’s development team played their first competitive game and put up a good fight before succumbing 4-1 at Ely. Kellie Connor scored the goal.