ICA Sports' dream season continued with County Cup Final win,

ICA Sports celebrate their Hunts Lower Junior Cup Final win. Photo Jonathan Paice

The dream return to men’s football for ICA Sports continued with victory in the Hunts Lower Junior Cup Final.

The city side were a leading Peterborough League side for many years before pulling out of the competition citing a lack of players ahead of the 2020-21 season.

They returned ahead of the current campaign and have so far combined an unbeaten Division Four season with a 3-0 County Cup Final win over Fenstanton Reserves at Eaton Socon FC.

Scott Westley opened the scoring in the 35th minute before Jack Penny and Cam Guest added goals after the break in a contest ICA dominated from start to finish.

Action from ICA Sports (stripes) v Fenstanton Reserves. Photo Jonathan Paice

Despite a stellar season ICA appear unlikely to add the Division Four title as Thorpe Wood Rangers, who have won 19 of 20 unbeaten games this season, currently hold a 12-point lead at the top having played just two games more than their local rivals. Thorpe Wood eased to a 3-1 win over FC Peterborough Development at the weekend courtesy of goals from Jordan Giddings, Ethan O’Hanlon and Cory Rose. ICA’s scheduled game was postponed because of a waterlogged pitch.

The battle for promotion from Division Three is being keenly contested with the top four separated by just six points. Key wins this weekend were gained by Stamford AFC Reserves and Stanground Cardea Sports Reserves, but South Lincs Swifts were held to a 1-1 draw at Netherton United A for whom Nuno Marujo scored.

Joey Buckingham scored twice for Stamford AFC in a 3-0 success at Moulton Harrox Reserves, while Charlie Bosett also bagged a brace for Stanground Cardea in a 5-2 win at Ramsey Town Reserves.

Youth Dreams Project’s chances of finishing runners-up to Division Two champions-elect Netherton United Reserves were dealt a blow with a 5-1 defeat at Hampton United Reserves. Harry Dee, Murilo Dominguez, Jayden Kazimierow, Cain Roberts and Ben Woods scored for the winners. Biggest win in this division was recorded by Park Farm Pumas who crushed Polonia 9-3 with Billy Ponsford hitting a hat-trick.

Whaplode Drove Rovers booked a Peterborough League Challenge Cup Final date with fellow Division One side Netherton United after beating Tydd United from Division Two 1-0. William Knight scored the goal.

Peterborough Rangers are pushing hard for promotion from Division One. They saw off Whittlesey Athletic Development 3-0 in their latest game with goals from Kyle Gray (2) and John Yambasu.

Premier Division title favourites Crowland Town have hit a minor bump in the road. They drew 0-0 at Whittlesey Athletic Reserves – a second successive draw – and are now eight points behind leaders Uppingham Town with four games in hand. Uppingham won the Rutland derby 5-1 at Oakham United.

Declan Earth scored twice as Moulton Harrox won 4-1 at second-placed Stanground Cardea Sports and two goals from Adil Aziz couldn’t save FC Peterborough Reserves from a 4-3 defeat at Ramsey Town for whom Sam Waters scored twice.