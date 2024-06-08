ICA Sports (blue) in action in 2019. Photo David Lowndes.

Former Premier Division side ICA Sports will return to the Peterborough League for the 2024-25 season.

​ICA quit the competition four years ago citing a shortage of players, but they are one of 14 new entrants for next season with all of them starting off in a 15-team Division Four.

A total of 78 teams will take part next season, a rise of three on the 2023-24 campaign.

The Premier League will have 18 teams, one more than last season, although there is an appeal ongoing regarding the placement of Yaxley Reserves, a new club following a merger between Division One champions Peterborough City and Yaxley. Yaxley Reserves are currently in Division One.

Farcet United have merged with Hampton United in Division One.

Full constitution: Key P=Promoted, R=Relegated, D=Voluntary Demotion, N=New Team, M=New team after merger.

Premier Division (18): Chatteris Town (P), Crowland Town, Deeping Rangers Res, Deeping United (P), FC Peterborough Res (P), Holbeach Utd Res, Leverington Sports, Moulton Harrox, Oakham Utd, Oundle Town, Ramsey Town, Sawtry, Stanground Cardea Sports (M), Tydd, Uppingham Town, Warboys Town, Whittlesey Athletic Res, Wittering Premiair.

Division One (15): Eunice, Glinton & Northborough, Hampton Utd, Long Sutton, Netherton United, Park Farm, Peterborough Rangers (P), Stamford Bels (D), Stilton Utd, Warboys Town Res (P), Whaplode Drove Rovers (P), Whittlesey Athletic Dev (P), Wisbech Town Res, Wittering Premiair Res, Yaxley Res (M).

Division Two (15): Bourne Town Res (P), Crowland Town Res, Deeping United Res, Hampton United Res (M), Leverington Sports Res, Netherton Utd Res (R), Oakham Utd Reserves, Park Farm Res, Polonia (D), Stamford Bels Res, Stamford Lions, Sutton Bridge Utd, Thorney (P), Tydd Res, YDP (P).

Division Three (15): Elsea Park Eagles (P), Kings Cliffe (R), Leverington Sports A (P), Long Sutton Athletic Res, Moulton Harrox Res (P), Netherton Utd A, Park Farm A, Ramsey Town Res, Sawtry Res (P), South Lincs Swifts (P), Stanground Cardea Sports Res (M), Stamford AFC Res (P), Uppingham Town Res, Whaplode Drove Rovers Res, Wittering FC (P).

Division Four (15): Alconbury Weald (N), FC Peterborough A (N), Glinton & Northborough Res (N), Hampton United A (N), ICA Sports (N), Ketton Sports Black (N), Ketton Sports Blue (N), Moulton Chapel (N), NXT GEN (N), Peterborough Rangers Res (N), Peterborough Lions (N), Stamford Lions Res, Sutton Bridge Res (N), Thorpe Wood Rangers (N), Wittering Res.

Multi-title winning West Raven have withdrawn from the Peterborough Sunday Morning League which will revert to two divisions from next season.

West Raven were pipped to top spot by CSKA Emneth last season. Emneth are one of seven Division One sides for next season.