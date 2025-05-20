The league welcomes relegated Cardiff City, Plymouth Argyle and Luton Town as well as promoted Bradford City, Doncaster Rovers, AFC Wimbledon and Port Vale.

There’s no standout favourite this year and no team likely to romp to the title like Birmingham City.

League newcomers Cardiff City, Plymouth Argyle and Luton Town all predictably are amongst the early frontrunners to make a quick return to the Championship.

Big hitters Huddersfield Town and Bolton Wanderers will be hoping for improved seasons, while Leyton Orient and Wycombe Wanderers will have work to do to repeat last season’s top six finish.

So how will the final table look and who is has a good season to look forward to? Here X’s AI tool Grok, gives its verdict – with a few shock predictions – on who is finishing where.

