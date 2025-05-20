Peterborough United are looking for an improved season after finishing in 18th place.placeholder image
Peterborough United are looking for an improved season after finishing in 18th place.

I asked AI to predict the final 2025/26 League One table - and this is where Peterborough United, Huddersfield Town, Blackpool, Barnsley and Luton Town are tipped to finish

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 20th May 2025, 11:26 BST
Updated 8th Jul 2025, 10:19 BST
Next season’s League One will no doubt provide another thrilling season.

The league welcomes relegated Cardiff City, Plymouth Argyle and Luton Town as well as promoted Bradford City, Doncaster Rovers, AFC Wimbledon and Port Vale.

There’s no standout favourite this year and no team likely to romp to the title like Birmingham City.

League newcomers Cardiff City, Plymouth Argyle and Luton Town all predictably are amongst the early frontrunners to make a quick return to the Championship.

Big hitters Huddersfield Town and Bolton Wanderers will be hoping for improved seasons, while Leyton Orient and Wycombe Wanderers will have work to do to repeat last season’s top six finish.

So how will the final table look and who is has a good season to look forward to? Here X’s AI tool Grok, gives its verdict – with a few shock predictions – on who is finishing where.

We’d love to hear your thoughts on this final League One table. Join the debate over on our social media channels.

Get all the latest Posh news each day on our website, here.

(1st)

1. Huddersfield Town

(1st) Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
(2nd)

2. Bolton Wanderers

(2nd) Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
(3rd)

3. Cardiff City

(3rd) Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
(4th)

4. Barnsley

(4th) Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:League OneLuton TownBlackpoolBarnsleyHuddersfield TownCardiff CityChampionship
News you can trust since 1948
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice